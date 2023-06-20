With the state and nation seeking to provide more access to broadband internet services for everyone, the California Department of Technology has been collecting data via a survey to determine where to allocate funding to reach those who are most in need.
In May, the California Department of Technology launched the Digital Equity Online Survey to “better understand the digital equity barriers and needs of Californians living in unserved and underserved communities,” according to officials.
The data collected from the survey will help experts formulate the state’s Digital Equity Plan and potentially direct millions of dollars over several years to ensure residents in California have access to broadband internet services, skills and tools.
“High-speed, high-quality internet service is essential for participation in modern life. However, many rural and remote communities lack the proper level of service to adequately participate in today’s economy,” Colusa County Administrative Officer Wendy Tyler said in a statement. “We urge Colusa County residents to use this opportunity to make their voices heard.”
Officials said a lack of access to affordable and reliable broadband internet can affect a person’s ability to obtain employment, advance their careers, participate in online education or access health care and essential government services.
“The survey seeks to identify specific barriers that unserved and underserved California residents face every day so that investments can be made to help Californians overcome them,” officials said.