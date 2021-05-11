An informal survey of 162 employers found that businesses are struggling to find employees despite having jobs available, and more than half of respondents say prospective employees are choosing to accept state and federal COVID-19 relief rather than a job.
The survey was conducted by the United Chamber Advocacy Network – the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is one of seven regional chambers part of UCAN.
“At a recent job fair, we heard from our members that they were having a tough time filling open positions. So, working with our partner chambers through UCAN, we decided to dig deeper and broader and find out why,” said local chamber CEO Marni Sanders in a press release. “What we found in the survey echoes what we were hearing from our members – in effect, the state and federal governments are competing with local businesses for people.”
The survey found that 50 percent of respondents said they reduced their workforce since COVID began; 78 percent said they were hiring to expand their business or to fill old jobs; of those expanding, 78 percent said they were having difficulty hiring employees; of those struggling to find employees, 56 percent said prospective employees were satisfied with current public COVID benefits.
“Many businesses have been simply unable to compete with government benefits,” said local Assemblyman James Gallagher in a press release. “We’re already seeing the impact these staffing shortages are having on local businesses as more and more have had to close their doors permanently despite COVID levels being at their lowest. The longer this concerning trend continues, the more damaging the economic fallout will be long term.”
The results of the UCAN Employer Workforce Survey can be found at www.amgroup.us/ucan.