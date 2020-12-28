We conducted a survey back in the summer about how readers felt about the pandemic and issues related to the disease. Now it’s time for an update.
We asked respondents if they’d had anyone in their immediate families who tested positive and 15 out of 100 said they had. What about you?
Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicPart2 or go to our website at appealdemocrat.com and look for the survey label at the top of the home page. It takes just a couple minutes to tell us what you think about masks, the vaccine and more.