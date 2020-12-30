Back in July, 208 people responded to our online survey “Life in a Pandemic.”
Of that batch, only 3 percent said they or someone in their family had tested positive for the virus; 15 percent said they were not very concerned about the pandemic; 42 percent said schools should remain closed.
In our updated version, now open online, 162 people have so far responded. Of the second group, 18 percent said they or someone in their family has tested positive; 10 percent say they are not very concerned; 50 percent say schools should be closed.
The informal survey will remain open until Monday morning. Go to our website at appealdemocrat.com and find a link at the top of the homepage. Or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicPart2.