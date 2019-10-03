Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa County Public Health Departments report that findings from a recent survey indicate a large number of students are susceptible to future tobacco use.
The three departments announced on Tuesday that they would release county-level data on student use of, knowledge of, and attitudes toward tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and marijuana.
“Over 3,500 students were surveyed from middle and high schools across Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties, making it one of the most extensive tobacco-focused surveys conducted with students in the Tri-County area to this date,” according to a press release issued by Colusa County Public Health.
According to the release, the 2017-2018 county-specific California Student Tobacco Surveys (CSTS) were completed for local health departments as part of local campaigns to address the impact of youth tobacco use.
“Recent vaping-associated pulmonary injuries and deaths in California and across the United States indicate that the products can have dangerous and even deadly consequences for youth,” read the press release.
For more information, contact Amanda Pitts at 458-0381 or email Amanda.Pitts@countyofcolusa.com.