A survey is being conducted in Yuba County that will help county officials develop a strategic master broadband plan that will chart a course for improving broadband availability and adoption.
Information gathered from the survey will help the county better understand farming and agriculture internet needs and identify potential improvements for providers and local governments.
The effort is being carried out by the UC Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba, Yuba Water Agency, Yuba County and its contractor, Valley Vision.
To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/YubaFarmAgricultureBroadbandSurvey.
For more information, contact David Espinoza at david.espinoza@valleyvision.org.