A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a handgun from a local sporting goods store.
Officers from the Colusa Police Department were called to Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport in Colusa just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a robbery.
According to Colusa Police Department Sgt. David Jackson, a man entered the store and attempted to steal some ammunition before he was confronted by employees and left.
“Upon review of the video surveillance, it was discovered that the subject had taken a Glock handgun from a display case,” said Jackson.
Officers conducted an area check and located, in the 1300 block of Lurline Avenue, a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving, said Jackson.
According to Jackson, a search warrant was written and executed on Thursday and Dejon Tyron Stewart was taken into custody.
Stewart was charged with burglary, grand theft of a firearm, looting and grand theft during a state of emergency and booked into the Colusa County Jail.