A man was arrested Wednesday in Marysville for allegedly cutting and removing wiring from Comcast that led to extended phone and internet service outages for people in both Yuba and Nevada counties, officials said.

At about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Marysville Police Department responded to East 11th and Ramirez Street in response to a report that two males were dragging copper wire, the department said. Officers responded to the area and were not able to locate the subjects or the wires.

Tags

Recommended for you