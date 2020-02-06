The suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred Sunday evening in Yuba City was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital.
Vincent Elias Soto-Gonzalez, 25, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Marysville, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, carjacking and assault with a firearm.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Yuba City. The Yuba City Police Department was called to the area of Shasta Street and Bridge Street for a report of a possible carjacking.
The victim told police that she was driving down the road when Soto-Gonzalez, who had reportedly been hiding in the backseat, popped up and pointed a gun at her. The victim was able to escape the vehicle once it came to a stop at a nearby intersection, while the suspect drove away in the vehicle, said Yuba City Police Lt. Jim Runyen.
The victim and Soto-Gonzalez reportedly had a relationship in the past but have since been estranged. Once police knew the suspect’s identity, they worked with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to locate Soto-Gonzalez.
The sheriff’s office went to the suspect’s known address and located the victim’s vehicle. Law enforcement requested the suspect come out of the residence but Soto-Gonzalez didn’t comply.
The Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT Team responded and served a search warrant.
Soto-Gonzalez was found inside with apparent self-inflicted injuries and was transported to the hospital. The suspect was treated and released on Wednesday before being arrested by police. Runyen said the suspect did not suffer any injuries in the incident.
The suspect was booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $300,000.