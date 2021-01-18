A San Bruno man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her inside her home, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.
Sukhdeep Singh, 31, was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, burglary, and false imprisonment. At around 5:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1100 block of Kenny Drive for a reported rape that had just occurred.
A 65-year-old woman said she was returning to her residence and unlocking her front door when a man pushed her inside the home and held her against her will. The man allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, according to the police department.
The victim called 911 and provided a description of her assailant who was not known to the victim. Officers located Singh laying on the front lawn of a residence a few blocks away from the initial scene. The victim identified Singh as the man who assaulted her, and he was arrested.
Yuba City Police Department detectives took over the investigation and will be conducting follow-up on leads and evidence left at the scene.
As of late Monday, Singh remained in custody on $250,000 bail.