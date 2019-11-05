A homeless woman has been arrested in connection to the suspected murder of a homeless man last week in Marysville, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
On Oct. 30, the man from Marysville, later identified as Stephen Milby, 45, was found dead in an encampment in the 200 block of A Street, Marysville. Yuba County detectives investigated Milby’s death as a homicide.
According to Carbah, detectives developed information leading to the identification of the homicide suspect and Monique Raquel Trevino, 32, from Marysville, was arrested Tuesday after a search over the last several days.
California Highway Patrol assisted detectives by conducting an air and ground search that led to Trevino being located in a homeless encampment in an area known as Thorntree, Carbah said via email.
“Details into events leading up to the homicide, including motive, remain under active investigation,” Carbah said.
Trevino was booked into Yuba County Jail for murder and is being held without bail. Milby’s official cause of death has not been released pending the results of an autopsy report that was conducted Tuesday, according to Carbah.