A homeless man who was living in a homeless camp in Yuba City was arrested in connection to a shooting at the camp on Monday that left two people injured, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
At around 9:30 a.m. Monday Mark Anthony Silveira Jr., 34, was allegedly stealing property from another member of the camp located east of Putman Avenue when he was confronted by the owner of the property and his friend. Silveira then allegedly shot the two men, one in the groin area and one in the buttocks area.
The two victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Smallwood did not disclose the identity of the victims for their safety.
According to his booking sheet from the Sutter County Jail, Silveira was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday evening. He was booked for attempted murder, possession of stolen property, burglary, felon in possession of a weapon, and drug related crimes, Smallwood said.
“Still investigating for further suspects,” Smallwood said.
Silveira is being held in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $500,000. His arraignment is scheduled for today at 3 p.m. at Sutter County Superior Court, according to Smallwood.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Detective Division at 822-2310.