A suspect was arrested in Stockton in connection with a series of fatal shootings, authorities announced Saturday.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of homicide in connection with six fatal shootings in Oakland and Stockton, which began last year and continued through last month, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference. Five of the killings occurred in Stockton, all this year.

