A 28-year-old Olivehurst man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman with a knife. During a search of the suspect’s residence, law enforcement located a fully-automatic handgun that had been assembled at home and high capacity magazines.
Jacob Nicholas Mico was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at his residence on Deaton Drive on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possessing a large capacity magazine, and converting a firearm into a machine gun.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday evening, the victim called law enforcement and told them that she had been physically assaulted and threatened with a knife by Mico while he drove her and her children to the residence on Deaton Drive. She told police that she wanted to leave but the suspect was making threats, was under the influence of alcohol and had a gun.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence and established a perimeter while the victim and the children exited through the garage and were taken to safety. The suspect remained in the residence. Deputies used a loud speaker to order the suspect to exit, and after several announcements, Mico exited the house and was taken into custody without further incident, said Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
During a search of the residence, law enforcement found a non-serialized home assembled handgun that had been converted to fully automatic. There were also high-capacity magazines located with the gun, Carbah said.
The victim suffered severe bruising on the left side of her body from allegedly being punched repeatedly by the suspect, as well as minor injuries to her neck where the suspect had reportedly held a knife to her throat.
Mico was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $150,000.