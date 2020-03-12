A motorcyclist was detained on Wednesday after allegedly engaging in a high speed pursuit with law enforcement.
On Wednesday morning, a Yuba City Police Officer was in the area of Market St. when they observed a yellow motorcycle committing various vehicle code violations.
According to a release issued by the YCPD, the rider failed to stop for the officer, instead driving through several intersections at a high rate of speed without yielding to traffic signals.
Before losing sight of the rider, the officer observed the motorcycle swerve around several vehicles while traveling westbound on State Route 20 towards Colusa and learned that the motorcycle matched the description of a recently stolen bike.
According to the release, the motorcycle was spotted by another officer near Township Road and State Route 20 traveling at speeds of between 80-95 miles per hour and a vehicle pursuit was initiated by Yuba City Police officers. The suspect headed west on State Route 20 toward the Colusa area and YCPD contacted the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about continuing the pursuit while in route.
However, the pursuit was called off at the Meridian bridge, according to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell. Colusa County Sheriff’s deputies continued to search the area and located the motorcycle but not the suspect.
Later that day, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office informed the YCPD that the suspect was located at Rite Aid in Colusa.
Curtis Eeds, 30, of Clearlake, was arrested by the YCPD and booked into the Colusa County Jail for felony reckless evading, failure to stop at a stop sign, unsafe speed for prevailing conditions and an outstanding warrant.
According to the release, the incident is still under investigation to determine if the motorcycle was stolen.