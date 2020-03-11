A motorcyclist was detained by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly engaging in a pursuit with law enforcement.
On Wednesday morning, a suspect riding a yellow motorcycle traveling at speeds of between 80-95 miles per hour engaged in a chase with Yuba City Police officers. The suspect headed toward the Colusa area and YCPD contacted the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about continuing the pursuit.
However, the pursuit was called off at Highway 20 at the Meridian bridge, according to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell. Deputies continued to search the area and located the motorcycle but not the suspect.
Later on Wednesday, deputies detained a suspect they believed to be the suspect. YCPD was called to take over the investigation. As of late Wednesday, the YCPD could not be reached for comment as to whether the detained individual was the suspect.