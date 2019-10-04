A Marysville Police dog was used Friday to conclude the pursuit of a man who fled the scene of an accident, jumped out of a moving vehicle and ran away.
Marysville police responded at 1:30 p.m. to a traffic accident in the 1100 block of H Street as one of the drivers, Henry Ramus, 30, drove away in a green van.
Police pursued Ramus, who later exited his van while it was still moving at 10th Street and I Street, and continued evading police on foot. The unmanned van crashed into another vehicle. Police chased Ramus on foot as he ran through backyards, but was eventually caught by a Marysville police dog at 9th and H Street, according to a news release from the department.
After his arrest, a loaded firearm was found in Ramus’s van.
He was then taken into custody without further incident. Ramus was booked for felony evading, felony vandalism, hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.
Ramus was booked into Yuba County Jail Friday evening and is being held on $100,000 bail.