Lovedeeppal Bains

The Yuba City Police Department said on Wednesday that 40-year-old Lovedeeppal Bains is a suspect in a shooting incident that took place outside of The Happy Viking in Yuba City on July 22 and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to officials with the department, at around 12:25 a.m. on July 22, police received numerous calls of a fight between around eight people and that gunshots had been fired in the 700 block of Plumas Street, near The Happy Viking.

