The Yuba City Police Department said Tuesday that investigators identified 26-year-old Fabrice Ortiz of Sacramento as a suspect in an alleged theft of jewelry that took place at DA Jewelers on July 23 at a Yuba City mall.
At around 4:42 p.m. on July 23, the Yuba City Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at DA Jewelers in Yuba Sutter Marketplace regarding a possible theft. According to the department, the employee was asked by a customer to see a specific piece of jewelry.
After the employee removed a full tray of jewelry from behind the glass, a person allegedly pulled the tray from the employee and ran away.
Officials said the employee was not injured during the reported theft and the estimated value of the jewelry that was taken was $11,000. The suspect in the case was initially described as a Black male adult with dreadlocks.
On Tuesday, the department said that the suspect was identified as Ortiz by the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit and a warrant was obtained for his arrest for robbery. Officials said the whereabouts of Ortiz are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on where Ortiz might be is asked to call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661 or the anonymous tip line at 530-822-2026.
No arrests in Kay Jewelers incident
The alleged theft that took place on July 23 at Yuba Sutter Marketplace wasn’t the only incident that the Yuba City Police Department responded to that day at the mall.
At 12:05 p.m., the department received numerous calls regarding two individuals smashing a jewelry case at Kay Jewelers. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found that the suspects fled in a gold-colored Cadillac Escalade with an unknown amount of jewelry, the Appeal previously reported.
According to multiple witnesses, surveillance footage and cell phone video, investigators determined that two suspects approached Kay Jewelers and an adult male began smashing a glass display case with a tire iron. The other suspect stood nearby with a bag to collect the jewelry once the case was broken open, officials previously said.
Once the case was open, the suspects allegedly removed a large amount of jewelry and ran outside to the waiting Cadillac Escalade. The two suspects were described as a Black male adult and a possible Black female adult. Officials previously said that both suspects were wearing ski masks.
The amount of jewelry allegedly stolen totaled about $72,000, officials said at the time. No one was injured during the incident.
On Tuesday, department officials confirmed that no arrests had been made in the case.