OrtizMug.jpg

Fabrice Ortiz.

The Yuba City Police Department said Tuesday that investigators identified 26-year-old Fabrice Ortiz of Sacramento as a suspect in an alleged theft of jewelry that took place at DA Jewelers on July 23 at a Yuba City mall.

At around 4:42 p.m. on July 23, the Yuba City Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at DA Jewelers in Yuba Sutter Marketplace regarding a possible theft. According to the department, the employee was asked by a customer to see a specific piece of jewelry.

