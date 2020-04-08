A suspect was identified in connection to a shooting in Colusa that left one man dead.
According to a Wednesday news release from the Colusa Police Department, a warrant was issued for 19-year-old Christian Allen Suarez of Arbuckle.
At 7:13 p.m., March 26, Colusa police arrived at the 1300 block of Wescott Road for a reported shooting. Officers found one victim, 19-year-old Giovanni Antony Alcaraz, of Williams.
Alcaraz was flown to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with a gunshot wound to the face. He died the next day.
“District Attorney investigators and officers of the Colusa PD began a multiple-day, around-the-clock investigation to determine what took place on Wescott Road and who was responsible for the death of Mr. Alcaraz,” it was stated in the release. “The above law enforcement, as well as, Sheriff’s Department personnel, fanned out over multiple counties to find witnesses and perform the ever-widening investigation.”
Through the course of their investigation, Suarez was identified as a suspect.
No known motive for the shooting has been released at this time.
According to the release, the investigation remains ongoing and efforts are being made to locate Suarez.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Suarez is asked to contact Sgt. David Allen at 458-7777 or Chief Investigator Dave Salm at 458-0545. All tips can remain anonymous.