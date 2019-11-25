A Yuba City man suspected of shooting a man at a restaurant on Nov. 8 is expected to be back in Sutter County today, pending his extradition from Los Angeles County, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
The suspect, Victor Esquivel, 35, allegedly was being abusive to and followed a woman carrying an infant into a Yuba City restaurant. Elias Garibay, Yuba City, stepped between Esquivel and the woman and Esquivel then allegedly shot Garibay in the head and fled the scene.
Garibay was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition, Runyen said.
Esquivel was apprehended several hours later in the early hours of the morning of Nov. 9 by California Highway Patrol in the area of Newhall. Esquivel was held in Los Angeles County with his bail set at $500,00, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website. Esquivel’s extradition was delayed due to medical issues, according to Runyen.
Runyen said Esquivel will face attempted murder charges when he appears in court in Sutter County. Esquivel’s court date had not been determined as of late Monday afternoon.
An investigation into whether Esquivel and Garibay had interacted earlier in the day, prior to the alleged incident, is still under investigation.