A man suspected of being involved in a shooting incident at a pigeon racing event in Robbins earlier this month was arrested in Owatonna, Minnesota, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, Sutter County detectives received information that one of the suspects from the shooting on July 10 had been located in Minnesota. Detectives coordinated with the Owatonna Police Department and Karanjot Singh, 21, was taken into custody.
Karanjot Singh was allegedly one of several subjects involved in the incident. Witnesses told law enforcement that numerous subjects with handguns, swords and bats pulled up to the event in four different vehicles and started shooting and assaulting those in attendance.
SCSO previously arrested Karanjeet Singh, 21, of Selma, and Satvir Singh Cheema, 22, of Fresno for their involvement in the shooting. Karanjeet Singh remains in custody on $1 million bail and Cheema posted bail and is no longer in custody.
Karanjeet Singh has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 13 in Sutter County Superior Court.
Sutter County detectives responded to Owatonna and took custody of Karanjot Singh and transported him back to the area to be booked into Sutter County Jail. He was booked into jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. As of late Friday, Karanjot Singh remained in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.
On Friday, he had his arraignment continued to Monday at 1:30 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing and the sheriff's office is working toward the apprehension of additional suspects.