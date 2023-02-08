Juan Ortiz, the 31-year-old Olivehurst man who was arrested this week after an incident that left a 10-year-old boy dead, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a Yuba County court to various charges that include first-degree murder.
Currently held at Yuba County Jail, officials allege that Ortiz was the person responsible for the death of a boy who was killed Sunday night in Olivehurst after what was described as a “dispute among families.” Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said earlier this week that Ortiz was “a known gang member with an extensive history with law enforcement” that included “violent felonies.”
Ortiz was previously booked into the jail with bail set at $1,000,000. According to jail records, Ortiz is no longer able to post bail “per the courts.”
At about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Yuba County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst. Officials said when those deputies arrived, they located a 10-year-old boy inside the home who had a “single gunshot wound.”
Department officials also said that Ortiz himself also allegedly had “one or more shots” fired at him during the incident.
The boy with the gunshot wound was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s department previously said. Because of the age of the child, no other identifying information was released by officials.
After the incident, “Ortiz was still able to drive away from the scene as his injuries were non-life threatening,” officials said. But, later he was arrested as a suspect in the alleged shooting. He was taken in on charges that included homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition, officials said. According to court records, he now faces a felony first-degree murder charge among the other related charges.
Ortiz’s next appearance in court will be for a pre hearing conference on Feb. 22.
Any witness or person with information related to the shooting is urged to call 530-749- 7777. All callers can remain anonymous, officials said.