The suspect in Thursday morning’s fatal shooting in Yuba City was just weeks away from a jury trial in Sutter County Superior Court stemming from an incident last August involving rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.
Roberto Robinson, 22, is accused of killing Jugdeep Mann, 32, of Yuba City. Robinson allegedly shot the victim around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of Allen Court before fleeing the scene and barricading himself in a nearby house on Anthony Way, which resulted in a standoff with law enforcement that lasted several hours.
The suspect eventually exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. Mann suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Robinson was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of burglary, first-degree robbery, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, murder, inflicting corporal injury, and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He is expected to appear in court on Monday at 3 p.m. for arraignment.
He is currently being held at the Sutter County Jail and is ineligible for bail.
In August 2020, Robinson was arrested and charged with kidnapping for robbery, rape or sodomy; rape; false imprisonment by violence; and possession of a controlled substance. Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.
At some point he was released from custody. Robinson was set to return to Sutter County Superior Court on May 25 for a jury trial. The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment on Friday.
In Yuba County, Robinson also had a case brought against him in December 2020 in which he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of a large-capacity magazine — charges he pleaded not guilty to in early December. The case was dismissed on Dec. 16, 2020 after the co-defendant in the case claimed responsibility for the weapon.