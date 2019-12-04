Not guilty pleas were submitted on behalf of a homeless man facing seven felony counts and a handful of enhancements and allegations related to a shooting at a homeless camp in Yuba City.
Mark A. Silveira Jr., 34, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court via video conference call from the Sutter County Jail for his Wednesday arraignment. He was charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing methamphetamine and transporting methamphetamine.
At 9:30 a.m. Monday, Silveira allegedly was stealing property from a resident of a homeless camp located east of Putman Avenue when he was confronted by the property owner and a friend of the property owner. Silveira then allegedly shot one of them in the groin area and the other in the buttocks area, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Silveira used a shotgun to carry out the alleged crimes.
Sutter County Superior Court judge Christopher Chandler appointed Sutter County public defender Mark Van den Heuvel to represent Silveira. Van den Heuvel entered not guilty pleas and denials of two sentence enhancements and two special allegations related to the attempted murder and burglary charges.
Silveira asked the court if he could request to be released on his own recognizance.
“You can request and I’m denying it,” Chandler said.
Silveira is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre-trial conference and setting. He is being held at Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.