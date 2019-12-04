An arrest was made in connection with a 2017 murder on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Marysville Police Department.
At around 11:30 a.m., Marysville Police detectives arrested Ruben Augustine Blajos, 26, 4800 block of Tulsa Avenue in Olivehurst, on suspicion of murder and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The arrest stems from the shooting death of Jesse Becerra on Oct. 28, 2017 in the 1300 block of Yuba Street in Marysville.
According to the press release, the investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.