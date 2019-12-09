An Olivehurst man suspected of killing a man in 2017 pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, as well as seven allegations and two enhancements related to the murder charge.
Ruben A. Blajos, 26, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Marysville Police Department and charged with the 2017 murder of Jesse Becerra, 26, of Marysville. It is alleged that Blajos shot and killed Becerra on Oct. 28, 2017, in the parking lot of a closed retail store on Yuba Street in Marysville.
Court documents described how video surveillance, confidential informants and social media interactions between people related to the suspected killer and Becerra led Marysville Police Department detectives to identify Blajos as the lead suspect.
Blajos appeared in court on Thursday but had his arraignment continued while he attempted to hire an attorney. Blajos was in court Monday afternoon and informed Yuba County Superior Court Judge Kathleen O’Connor that he was not able to hire an attorney and asked the court to hire one.
O’Connor said the public defender had a conflict of interest and therefore appointed conflict counsel to represent Blajos. The appointed attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf and asked the court to set a pre-hearing conference in a few weeks so it could be determined if she had also had a conflict.
Blajos is being held at Yuba County Jail on $2.05 million. A pre-hearing conference is set for Jan. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m.