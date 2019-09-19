The suspect in Monday’s vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting that ended at the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue in Yuba City pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to several charges related to the crime spree.
Adam Christopher Carr, 37, of Pleasanton was released from the hospital on Wednesday and booked into Sutter County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, willfully or maliciously harming a canine officer, vandalism, driving a car without consent and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.
On Monday morning, Carr was released from the Sacramento County Jail after being arrested the day before for drunk and disorderly conduct. Shortly after, he allegedly stole a van from downtown Sacramento and drove toward Roseville, where he was involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle a short time later but when they attempted to make contact, the suspect fled the scene and led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit that spanned several jurisdictions. The incident ended in Yuba City after Carr allegedly attempted to run over a police officer, who then fired several rounds into the suspect’s vehicle.
Carr was taken to the hospital following the event to be treated for gunshot-related injuries and canine-related injuries.
On Wednesday, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Carr. His charges included three counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer or firefighter, fleeing a peace officer with disregard for safety, willfully harming a peace officer, taking a vehicle without consent and two counts of malicious mischief.
During his arraignment that same day, Carr pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Carr was ordered to return to Sutter County Superior Court on Sept. 25 for his next hearing. He remains in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $215,000.