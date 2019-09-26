The suspect arrested following a vehicle pursuit last week was referred for a psychological evaluation, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
The D.A.’s office said doubt was declared Wednesday concerning Adam Christopher Carr’s competency to stand trial.
On the morning of Sept. 16, Carr, 37, of Pleasanton was reportedly released from Sacramento County Jail after being arrested the day before on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct. Shortly after, he allegedly stole a van in downtown Sacramento and drove toward Roseville, where he was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle a short time later but when they attempted to make contact, the suspect fled and led law enforcement on a pursuit that spanned several jurisdictions before ending in Yuba City, where Carr allegedly attempted to run over a police officer, who then fired several rounds into the suspect’s vehicle.
Carr was taken to the hospital following the event to be treated for gunshot and canine-related injuries.
The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Sept. 18 including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer or firefighter, fleeing a peace officer with disregard for safety, willfully harming a peace officer, taking a vehicle without consent and two counts of malicious mischief.
Carr pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment that same day, according to archives.
Carr is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.