One of three men allegedly involved in an attempted homicide in Oregon House last month appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Wednesday for his arraignment on 11 felony counts.
Zachary Paul Williams, 39, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, assault with force, false imprisonment, rape by force, sexual penetration with force, kidnapping, assault with a firearm, aggravated mayhem, torture, and attempted murder.
On March 23, one of the two victims of the shooting arrived at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to report that a shooting had taken place overnight off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.
The second victim was located in the area of the alleged shooting when the SWAT team responded. The sheriff’s office identified Williams, Robby Lee Lepird, 31, and Jesse James Feamster, 23, as suspects and issued warrants for their arrest.
Williams was arrested on Friday by the Merced Police Department.
Lepird and Feamster remain outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the YCSO Investigations Unit at 749-7777.
Williams will next appear in court on April 14 at 9 a.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16 at 9 a.m.
As of late Wednesday, Williams remained in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.