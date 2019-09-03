The suspect in a police pursuit died early Tuesday morning when he crashed his vehicle into another following a DUI stop in Yuba City.
At 12:48 a.m., Yuba City Police officers working a DUI enforcement detail stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Bridge Street and Plumas Street after the driver allegedly ran a stop sign. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle stopped for officers but appeared to be providing false information when questioned, said YCPD Lt. Jim Runyen.
“The driver refused to get out of the vehicle and managed to flee from officers in the vehicle,” Runyen said.
The man then drove over the Fifth Street Bridge into Marysville where he collided with an uninvolved vehicle near the base of the bridge.
The fleeing driver was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries, Runyen said. The uninvolved motorist suffered minor injuries in the crash and did not require immediate hospitalization.
Marysville Police Department was assisted by the Yuba City Police Traffic Unit in the accident investigation.
The suspect’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified by the Yuba County Coroner.