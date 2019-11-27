After being extradited from Los Angeles County to Sutter County, the suspect in a restaurant shooting in Yuba City is set to be arraigned in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
Victor Esquivel was booked into Sutter County Jail on Wednesday and is facing an attempted murder charge along with a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license, according to his booking sheet from the Sutter County Jail.
He is being held on $2 million bail.
He had been held in Los Angeles County since his arrest in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 in Newhall by the California Highway Patrol.
He had fled from the restaurant in Yuba City the evening of Nov. 8.
Esquivel had allegedly been abusive to a woman and then followed the woman, who was carrying an infant, into the restaurant.
Yuba City resident Elias Garibay reportedly stepped in between Esquivel and the woman and Esquivel then allegedly shot Garibay in the head.
The Yuba City Police Department is investigating whether Esquivel and Garibay had an argument earlier in the day Nov. 8.
Garibay remains in critical condition at the UC Davis Medical Center.