The Yuba City Police Department said Friday it was searching for a person who is suspected of firing a gun during an altercation Thursday in the parking lot of the Yuba City Walmart off Harter Parkway.
According to Lieutenant Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department, officers responded to Walmart at 7:40 p.m. Thursday because of a “disturbance between three males” that led to gunshots being fired.
Brazil said when officers arrived, they learned that the three males were allegedly involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot in front of Walmart.
“During the physical altercation, one of the males pulled out a handgun and fired several gunshots at the other two males,” Brazil said in a statement.
After officers reviewed surveillance footage from Walmart, 18-year-old Karambir Gill of Yuba City was identified as the person who allegedly fired the gun. Brazil said all three subjects fled the scene before officers arrived.
“A short time later, the Yuba City Police Department received a call from Adventist Rideout Hospital, who advised a 15-year-old male victim had arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” Brazil said. “The male juvenile victim had self-transported to the hospital.”
A search warrant was served in the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way in Yuba City to locate Gill. Brazil said after the search was completed, no gun was found and Gill was not located. A third subject in the alleged fight was not identified.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or the whereabouts of Gill, is encouraged to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.