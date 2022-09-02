The Yuba City Police Department said Friday it was searching for a person who is suspected of firing a gun during an altercation Thursday in the parking lot of the Yuba City Walmart off Harter Parkway.

According to Lieutenant Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department, officers responded to Walmart at 7:40 p.m. Thursday because of a “disturbance between three males” that led to gunshots being fired.

