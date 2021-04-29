The suspect and victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Allen Court in Yuba City on Thursday morning have been identified by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 9:33 a.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting. Responding deputies located Jugdeep Mann, 32, of Yuba City, with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were unsuccessful, and Mann was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Witnesses and neighbors advised deputies that the armed suspect had run into a nearby house in the 1800 block of Anthony Way. The Sutter County Special Enforcement Detail and Sutter County Hostage Negotiations Team responded and found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.
After several hours of announcements and negotiations, the suspect exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified by the sheriff’s office as Roberto Robinson, 22.
Robinson was booked into Sutter County Jail on numerous charges including homicide.
Smallwood said the investigation is ongoing at this time and a motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.
Videos on social media showed a large crowd converge onto the scene during the standoff with law enforcement. Smallwood said the crowd of people appeared to be there in support of the victim and were urging law enforcement to take the suspect into custody.
Other agencies that assisted the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office during the incident included the Yuba City Police Department, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Sutter County Fire, Sutter County Probation, Bi-County Ambulance, the California Highway Patrol and investigators from the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.