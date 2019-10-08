A man who was killed as a result of a vehicle pursuit with police on Saturday in Yuba City has been identified by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:18 p.m. Saturday, Mark Alvarez, 59, of Sutter County, crashed his small pick-up truck into several parked cars while driving south on 2nd Street, past Garden Highway near the Yuba City boat ramp, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
Alvarez was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
A Yuba City Police officer attempted to stop Alvarez who was speeding in the area of the Fifth Street Bridge. Alvarez exited the bridge and ran a stop sign initiating the pursuit, Runyen said.