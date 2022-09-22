A Sutter County woman faces drunken driving charges after 11 people — including a half-dozen children — were left injured and trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision west of Yuba City.
The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road. The initial report indicated there were multiple people trapped in the vehicles, among them several children including an infant, the California Highway Patrol announced Thursday in a news release.
Mariah Lindsey Lopez, 31, of Meridian was driving a maroon 2008 Honda Pilot north on Humphrey Road with five children as passengers, the CHP said.
Jonathan Reyes, 34, of Colusa was driving a red 2018 Jeep Compass west on Highway 20 with three other adults and an infant as his passengers.
The CHP said the Honda crossed Highway 20, failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Jeep.
Seven CHP officers, six Sutter County sheriff’s deputies and crews in seven fire engines responded, said Brian Danielson, a spokesman for the CHP Yuba-Sutter Area Office.
Six ambulances and a medical helicopter also arrived at the crash site to take the injured to four hospitals in the region, Danielson said, including UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville, Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael and Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Injuries ranged from moderate to major, the most severe of which was a broken femur suffered by a 12-year-old girl. She was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center. The CHP said all of those who were hurt are expected to survive.
Investigators questioned Lopez at the hospital and determined she was under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and causing injury, and a blood sample was obtained, according to the news release.
Lopez remained hospitalized with major injuries. Reyes, the other driver, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, the CHP said.
Highway 20 was shut down in both directions for nearly two hours as authorities worked at the scene.