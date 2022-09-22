A Sutter County woman faces drunken driving charges after 11 people — including a half-dozen children — were left injured and trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision west of Yuba City.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road. The initial report indicated there were multiple people trapped in the vehicles, among them several children including an infant, the California Highway Patrol announced Thursday in a news release.

