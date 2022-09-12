Evidence

A loaded firearm, cocaine, packaging, ecstasy, and $3,790 were allegedly found Monday at a suspected gang member’s home in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of NET-5

A suspected Blood gang member was arrested Monday in Yuba City in relation to a previous arrest that also involved a possible gang member who allegedly attempted to sell cocaine to undercover agents in a Walmart parking lot in August.

According to the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), 46-year-old Rayshon Bishop of Yuba City allegedly supplied cocaine to 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead of Yuba City.

