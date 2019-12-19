A Linda man was arrested on an outstanding warrant by Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies after it was reported to authorities that he stole a package from the front of a house, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Anthony Benjamin Duran Jr., 34, was arrested in the backyard of a residence in the area of Park Avenue and Hammonton Smartsville Road after he stole a package from the front of a residence in the 1500 block of Tadpole Way, East Linda.
Deputies were alerted of the theft by the neighbor of the home where the package was stolen from. The neighbor said the man, later identified as Duran, was running on Cobblestone Drive toward the elementary school after taking the package. When deputies arrived, Duran tossed the package and continued to flee on foot.
Duran was arrested on a warrant out of Yuba City for a violation of probation related to a misdemeanor and was booked into Yuba County Jail.
The victim declined to press charges for petty theft after the package was returned, according to the release.
After his arrest, the charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer was added to his charges. He was transferred from Yuba County Jail to the Yuba City Police Department for booking into Sutter County Jail, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
As of late Wednesday, Duran was being held at Sutter County Jail on $11,000 bail.