A suspected mail thief was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department after an investigation into a series of thefts from neighborhood mailboxes in Yuba City and the Sutter County area, according to a press release from the department.
Sultana Al-Salahuddin, 37, of the 100 block of East 13th St., Marysville, was arrested on Tuesday morning in the area of Gray Avenue and Whyler Road, Yuba City, during a traffic stop.
An investigation into reported mail thefts over the last month led to a possible suspect vehicle described as a white Ford Expedition or Lincoln Navigator.
It was determined during the investigation that the suspect or suspects had a key due to no signs of forced entry into mailboxes. A white Lincoln Navigator was spotted by an officer at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. During a search of the vehicle, several pieces of mail, including an unopened federal stimulus check, were discovered that did not belong to the occupants of the vehicle, according to the release.
A makeshift postal master key to community mailboxes was also found during the search of the vehicle. Al-Salahuddin is on formal probation out of Alameda County and was arrested during the stop. During a probation search of Al-Salahuddin’s residence, several stolen community mailboxes, several pieces of additional stolen mail and additional makeshift master keys in different stages of completion were found, according to the release.
Al-Salahuddin was booked into Sutter County Jail for mail theft, possession of stolen property, and fraud. As of late Wednesday, Al-Salahuddin is no longer in custody.
Yuba City Police Department detectives and United States Postal Inspectors are continuing the investigation and seeking additional leads, according to the release.
The department reminded residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.