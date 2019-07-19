Two people were arrested Friday afternoon in connection to the May shooting death of a Live Oak man.
Jesus E. Perez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murdering 61-year-old Paramjit Singh Randhawa May 25.
Perez was first arrested the day of the murder when a 911 caller reported seeing a blue Honda in the area of the shooting. The driver, Perez, led police on a short pursuit before crashing in the area of Pass and West Butte roads and was arrested on evading charges unrelated to the murder.
The 911 caller, 38-year-old Shannon M. Johnson, was arrested Friday after detectives determined she was withholding information and lying about the murder investigation, according to a Sutter County
Sheriff’s Office press release. She was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of accessory after the fact.
Johnson called police just before 9 a.m. May 25 to report a man was down in an almond orchard near the 11000 block of Meyers Road with a gunshot wound to the head. She advised she saw a blue vehicle in the area but was unsure if it was involved in the shooting or not, according to the release.
One deputy located the victim while another found a blue Honda in the area, and attempted to make a felony traffic stop. Perez, of Gridley, then fled. A shotgun was found near the Honda.
Perez, who has been in Sutter County Jail since May for evading and being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm, is now facing a murder charge.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said detectives are still investigating a motive. The only known relationship between the suspect and victim is that Perez would stay with his girlfriend, Johnson, who lived on the property where Randhawa worked.