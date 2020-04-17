Two men were arrested after allegedly shooting from their car at another car and hitting a residence in East Linda. According to a new release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, a bullet narrowly missed a minor sitting on a bed inside the home..
At around 5 p.m. Thursday, a gunshot came from a silver Honda Accord that was fired at a Dodge truck following the Honda. The bullet missed the truck and penetrated a wall of a residence in the 1600 block of Cattail Drive in East Linda.
The Honda was located and stopped by the Yuba City Police Department sometime later and YCSO detectives arrived at the scene and detained the two occupants of the car. The driver, Joshua Schroer, 22, residence unknown, and passenger Damian Stearns, 18, of Chico, were taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Schroer was combative and assaulted a sheriff’s sergeant, according to the release.
A handgun was discovered after a search of the vehicle that matched the caliber of a casing found at the scene of the shooting. Stearns and Schroer were charged with assault with a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. Schroer was additionally charged with assault on a peace officer.
The truck involved in the shooting has not been identified and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, according to the release.
As of late Friday, Stearns and Schroer remain in Yuba County Jail each on $250,000 bail.