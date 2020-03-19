Five inmates in Yuba County Jail who allegedly attacked a female correctional officer pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Wednesday in Yuba County Superior Court.
The group allegedly took the officer’s keys Monday evening, in what’s believed to have been an escape attempt.
The inmates involved in the incident were: Stacy Sears, 37, of Olivehurst; Angella Landaverde, 40, of Olivehurst; Sabrina Thomas, 26, of Marysville; Sarah Rosandich, 21, of Yuba City; and Rebecca Jeffcrum 21, of Mountain Ranch.
All five were charged with attempted escape by use of force or violence, resisting or obstructing an executive officer, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, and conspiracy to commit a crime. They all are being held in Yuba County Jail without bail.
The group is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-hearing conference April 8 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.