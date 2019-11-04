Three men suspected of being involved in a car-to-car shooting in May were offered plea deals by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, according to Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
Avery Sanchez, 20, and Vivion Wallace, 21, were arrested May 27 on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder along with a number of enhancements and special allegations related to an incident on Highway 70 that left Alejandro Escobar, 36, of Sacramento dead and another passenger injured.
Juan Barajas, 19, was arrested and charged with felony accessory for allegedly driving Sanchez and Wallace. Barajas was released on bail while Sanchez and Wallace remain in custody without bail.
At an arraignment on information Monday, prosecutors offered a plea deal to the alleged shooters, Sanchez and Wallace, and a deal to Barajas. Sorbello said the defendants have until Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. to make a decision. A trial setting conference is set for that time. If the defendants refuse to accept the deals, a date will be set for the case to go to trial.
Sorbello would not disclose what deals were offered to the three men. He said the two sides have been in regular communication and have been working on getting to an appropriate resolution.