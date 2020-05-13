Two men arrested over the weekend in connection to the murder of a Yuba City resident were released on Tuesday, according to the Sutter County Jail.
Their release was due to charges not being filed by the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
“The filing of charges was held pending further investigation,” Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper said.
Johnny Arismendez, 32, and his uncle, Victor Arismendez, 57, both of Yuba City, were booked into the jail on Sunday. Johnny Arismendez was arrested on suspicion of murder and Victor Arismendez for assault with a deadly weapon.
Hopper said both are still suspects in the case and her office is in regular communication with the Yuba City Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Villa Ave., where Shane Shippen, 43, of Yuba City, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined that Shippen was shot after a dispute with a neighbor.