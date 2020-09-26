Dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work on Saturday, cleaning up several areas in the Yuba-Sutter region as part of the monthly SAYLove community clean-up event.
Jeff Stephens, founder of SAYLove, said this has been the third clean-up event the group has hosted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t host events in March through June,” said Stephens. “During that time we asked the people that still wanted to help to go out in their shirts and clean up areas on their own.”
Approximately 50 volunteers participated in Saturday’s clean up efforts and Stephens said participation numbers epp and flow each month.
“Last month we had like 400 people show up,” said Stephens.
The volunteers enjoyed a donut and some hot coffee at Hope Pointe Nazarene Church early Saturday morning before heading out to several locations around the region in need of cleaning.
“It’s crazy how much trash there is,” said first time volunteer Aaisha Akhtar while picking up garbage at Beer Can Beach near Nicolaus. “I didn’t think there would be this much!”
Akhtar volunteered her time on Saturday with a group of other high school students to fulfill a community service requirement for their Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, but said she chose this option because it was a way to help out the community.
“It’s nice how many people come together for this,” said Akhtar.
Fellow AVID student Autumn Johnston said Saturday was the second time she had participated in a SAYLove event and she plans to attend more in the future.
“It’s a great way to help out the environment,” said Johnston.
Phil Metcher, a fisherman from Roseville, said he and his kids frequent Beer Can Beach – a spot located off of Garden Highway near Nicolaus – at least once a month.
According to Metcher, conditions at the beach have drastically declined since the pandemic.
“With everything else closed, people come out here and party and just leave all of their stuff,” said Metcher.
Metcher said he has seen all kinds of garbage left on the beach, from old barbeques and pans to used diapers, bottles and wrappers.
“As a fisherman, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate seeing them out here doing this,” said Metcher. “We try to clean up when we come, but with wrangling my kids and my fishing gear I can only do so much.”
SAYLove meets on the last Saturday of the month at Hope Point Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. After cleaning up volunteers are provided lunch. This week's meal included Indian food and barbeque and meals vary each time.