After over two decades of service, officials with Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue said in email on Wednesday that the animal shelter will close its doors for good.
An official with the shelter cited in the email that financial issues and difficulty obtaining volunteers were contributing factors to the shelter closing.
“After two and a half decades, we have placed over 8,000 abandoned animals into permanent loving homes, along with the thousands that we have spayed and neutered, as well as any needed medical care. Just as the journey began, it now ends. With the economy, and the difficulty with financial support, it costs a great deal to take care of these animals and to maintain a facility. And of course, like with every non-profit, the lack of volunteers is also an issue. So the founder as well as the board members made the decision that it was time for them to move on and enjoy what’s left of their life,” an official said in an email obtained by the Appeal.
The decision to close down the animal shelter comes nearly one year after the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue Thrift Shop closed its doors after 15 years of service.
The thrift shop opened in 2008 to help generate support for Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue, the Appeal previously reported. Yvonne Moore founded the nonprofit animal shelter in 1999 with the goal of finding permanent, responsible homes for pets and reducing the overpopulation of canines in the area.
The thrift shop – or “animal store” as some called it – served as an adoption site, resource center, and a place where those who struggled financially could gain employable experience and skill sets. The store closed down on Nov. 12, 2022, with officials citing increased operational costs, a lack of staffing and a significant decrease in purchases and donations as reasons for its closure.
After announcing that the thrift shop was to close, officials previously said that the shelter would remain active, but impending financial difficulties and staffing shortages have led to its closure.
Unlike most government-run facilities, Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue was a no-kill shelter. Many of the shelter’s dogs were transferred from these facilities because they faced euthanization, the Appeal previously reported. Every dog in the shelter had their own indoor and outdoor kennel, complete with a bed and toys.
Volunteers came in daily to clean the kennels, bathe the dogs and take them on walks. All of the dogs were provided with on-site medical care. The shelter also had a fenced-in yard where the dogs could romp around with other dogs in the shelter.
Because it was independently owned, the shelter relied exclusively on community donations to fund its daily operations, the Appeal previously reported. Aside from direct donations, the shelter’s funding also came directly from the thrift shop.
“The good news is that Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue made a difference within the community and placed many, many precious animals into permanent homes,” an official said. “It has been an incredible journey, with so many wonderful memories and all the friends that we have made.”