Melanie Truan observes a photo submission during the opening of the Sutter Buttes Calendar exhibit on Friday at Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

The Sutter Buttes Calendar exhibit is now open at the Sutter County Museum. 

A total of 14 photos from 12 local photographers were submitted to the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust to be published in the annual calendar publication and fundraiser for the organization.

