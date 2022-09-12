The Sutter Buttes Calendar exhibit is now open at the Sutter County Museum.
A total of 14 photos from 12 local photographers were submitted to the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust to be published in the annual calendar publication and fundraiser for the organization.
A reception event on Friday unveiled the exhibit to the public. Museum visitors were able to view photographs highlighting natural areas in the Sutter Buttes region and purchase a 2023 Sutter Buttes Calendar.
The annual calendar project is the primary fundraiser for the Regional Land Trust, said Executive Director Lisa Lindman. The nonprofit organization has been publishing calendars since 2006, making this the 17th publication, she said.
The funds raised from calendar sales directly contribute to helping the organization carry out its mission in land conservation. The Regional Land Trust works to build partnerships with land owners and community leaders to protect the natural, cultural and agricultural areas of the Sutter Buttes from being developed, Lindman said.
Local photographers are able to submit their own photos each year for a chance to be featured in the publication.
Jonathan Beth, one of the photographers who contributed to the calendar project, submitted a photo entitled “Sutter Buttes Rainbow in a Cloud,” which depicts a rainbow extending from cloudy skies to a hill below. Beth said that this photo was taken near the west side of the Sutter Buttes during winter of last year.
This is the fifth year that Beth has participated in the calendar project. He said that he was inspired to highlight the area’s natural characteristics because of its similarities to his home in Israel.
“Sutter Buttes is special to me just like Europe. The landscape is beautiful,” Beth said.
His photo is featured as the picture for May in the calendar.
Melanie Truan was the only photographer to have two photos featured in the exhibit as well as the calendar. Her photo “Oaks and Sunstar” is featured for the January entry while “Pleistocene Relic” is used for the December entry.
This is the first time Truan’s work has been featured in the project. She said that she was urged to submit her photography while on a nature walk with Board President for the Regional Land Trust Joe Russer, who encouraged Truan to contribute her work to the project.
Although she only recently started pursuing photography, Truan said she is happy to highlight local areas that fuel her creativity.
“I love being able to capture a moment in time that also captures my soul,” she said.
The 2023 Sutter Buttes Calendar is available for purchase on the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust website at www.sutterbutteslandtrust.org/calendars/. The calendar costs $20, but the photos can also be purchased individually for $30. Calendars are also available in the Sutter County Museum gift shop.
The Sutter Buttes Calendar exhibit will be open for viewing until Sept. 30. The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.