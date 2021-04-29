The Sutter Buttes Garden Club announced it will be extending the filing deadline for its scholarship to May 5.
Students eligible for the scholarship are those who show interest in career choices related to agriculture, horticulture, conservation, forestry, and other related fields. All area high school graduating seniors are encouraged to apply.
Applications can be found on the club’s Facebook page and website, or from any of the area’s high school counseling offices. Completed applications must be mailed to the club at P.O. Box 1152, Yuba City, CA 95992.
For more information, call Kathy Covert, education committee chair, at 674-2128.