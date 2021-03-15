The Sutter Buttes Garden Club is offering two scholarships to graduating seniors who reside in the Yuba-Sutter area.
The scholarships are available to students interested in continuing their education in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, conservation, forestry, landscape architecture, and all related fields. Each scholarship amount is $1,000.
Applications can be obtained by contacting the club at sutterbuttesgardenclub1@gmail.com. Paper copies can also be requested by calling Kathy Covert, education committee chair, at (530) 674-2128. Area high school counseling offices will have applications made available to them by March 19.
Submissions are due by April 30. A copy of the student’s high school transcript is required, along with two letters of recommendation.
Sutter Buttes Garden Club has been awarding scholarships for over 20 years.