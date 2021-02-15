Sutter Buttes Imaging Medical Group learned that information technology hardware it utilizes at its imaging center in Yuba City demonstrated vulnerabilities, which allowed unauthorized penetration between July 2019 and December 2020 and potentially led to certain patient information being accessed by unauthorized parties, according to a press release.
Information potentially accessed included study date, patient name, date of birth, type of imaging procedure, and patient and study number (both internal numbers created by SBI). The information did not include social security numbers, credit card numbers, insurance information, or any medical diagnoses, medical images, or medical reports or notes.
After an investigation into the data breach, the company reportedly took several steps to address IT vulnerability to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.
The company is currently notifying impacted patients in accordance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines. Affected patients may call 1-855-763-1159, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.